STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

High-margin broadband market next arena for tussle between telecom firms

But margins have already been cut so thin here that firms have begun raising prices again—Vi doing so with certain postpaid plans just a few days ago. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Broadband

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The past four years have seen the wireless telecom market become the arena for a 
no-holds-barred price war that has pushed several rivals to bankruptcy and reduced the number of private players to three: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (erstwhile Vodafone Idea). 

But margins have already been cut so thin here that firms have begun raising prices again—Vi doing so with certain postpaid plans just a few days ago. The under-penetrated broadband market, however, is a very different story. And it may well be the arena for the next price war. A recent report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) indicates that the broadband market offers a potential margin of nearly 35 per cent, and a ripe opportunity for expansion fuelled by price cuts. 

The cost dynamics of the broadband business also offer companies to achieve lucrative margins with scale. “This presents the opportunity to take sharp ARPU cuts to expand its share of the pie in the market, similar to wireless, or improve margins to 45-50 per cent even at a low Rs 400-500 ARPU with a healthy growth trajectory,” the study said.

Both Bharti and JioFiber (Vi doesn’t have a large presence here) have significant opportunities to expand and are already doing so. While both have slashed prices down to sub Rs 500 levels to attract low-income customers, most players in the segment have also started investing in network expansion-such as increasing the number of homes they can service (home-passes) in order to cater to rising demand.

Both Bharti and Jio have significant earning potential in the segment, with analysts noting that for Jio this number stands as high as Rs 24,000 crore over three years with potential revenues of Rs 48,000 crore. 
Airtel, for its part, could see a potential EBITDA of Rs 8,100 crore and revenues of Rs 16,500 crore in the same period from the segment.

Tiny market size of $2bn in India
India’s Home Broadband market has a minuscule $2 billion market size, accounting for a meager nine per cent share of the country’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore wireless market, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
telecom sector internet broadband Jio Vodafone Idea
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp