STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India’s export slump a worry as peers outshine

Export of gems and jewellery, petroleum items saw the steepest fall

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Import, Export, port, trade deficit

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s exports shrank 17.84 per cent during the seven month period between April and November this year,  triggering serious concerns as exports from most Asian countries have in contrast to India been rising. Vietnam’s exports grew by 12 per cent in the last three months, while China saw exports by over 11 per cent in October and South Korea saw its outbound shipments rise by four per cent in November.   

India’s imports, too, declined at an even steeper rate of 33.56 per cent, which saw the trade deficit coming down. Officials said that the biggest drop in  exports came from gems and jewellery, petroleum products, engineering goods and electronics.

Commerce ministry mandarins are worried by the trend and are hoping that the new Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme (RoDTEP) will remedy the situation. Something which analysts do not agree with. 

The RoDTEP scheme will simply pay back to exporters all duties or taxes including embedded duties they have already paid on their exports and was brought in as the USA had filed and won a case at World Trade Organisation (WTO) against India’s existing MeIS incentive scheme for merchandise exports as an unfair incentive.  

“We need to improve the terms of trade for exporters by facilitating their financing,  production, shipment and marketing. Lack of trade facilitation and costly capital is adding to export costs and turning the tide against us in the global market. In contrast, Vietnam and Bangladesh, our main rivals in the garments business for instance have been hand holding their exporters in a far better manner,” pointed out Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, former Member of the Board of Trade.  

The sectors where India has been doing well are mostly raw materials — iron ore which saw an increase in shipments by 62 per cent and rice which saw a 39 per cent surge in exports during the April-November period. One of the few value-added sectors which performed well was pharmaceuticals, which witnessed a 15 per cent increase during the period. 

“We need to push the exports of Indian value-added products such as textiles, engineering and project exports. Our trade negotiators need  to have a proactive approach and try to get trade concessions for these sectors. It is better to allow cheap French wine into India in return for duty free export quotas of garments to the European Union,” Dhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Exports Indian economy
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp