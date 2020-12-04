STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PhonePe becomes a separate entity, raises USD 700 million from Walmart

Flipkart will remain PhonePe’s majority shareholder, and the two businesses will retain their close collaboration, a statement by Flipkart said.

Published: 04th December 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

PhonePe users can make investments as low as Rs 500; they can transfer and withdraw these in a few steps.

For representational purpose.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Digital payments major PhonePe has raised $700 million in a new funding round led by US retail giant Walmart at a $5.5 billion valuation, while announcing a partial spin-off from parent firm Flipkart. Recently, PhonePe surpassed Google Pay and Paytm in clocking the highest number of UPI transactions in October month with more than 100 million active users on the platform. The four-year-old start-up has an user base of 250 million.

The move also provides PhonePe an opportunity to constitute a new Board of Directors focused on supporting its development, and to create a tailor-made equity incentive or ESOP program for its employees. “This partial spin-off gives PhonePe access to dedicated long-term capital to pursue our vision of providing financial inclusion to Indians,” said Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe.

Flipkart will remain PhonePe’s majority shareholder, and the two businesses will retain their close collaboration, a statement by Flipkart said. The spin-off, which had been in the works for more than a year, means that Flipkart’s stake in PhonePe will reduce from 100 per cent to 87 per cent. Phone Pe’s valuation has also risen by more than $2 billion with analysts saying that the Bengaluru-based digital financial services firm may be one of the start-ups gearing up to launch an IPO.

Besides payments, PhonePe has also expanded digital financial services to travel ticket bookings, health, vehicle insurance, mutual funds . The new funds raised is expected to be utilised in the expansion of the current digital financial services besides tie-ups with the enterprises in the niche verticals. 

“As Flipkart Commerce continues to grow strongly serving the needs of Indian customers, we are excited at the future prospects of the group. This move will help PhonePe maximize its potential as it moves to the next phase of its development, and it will also maximize value creation for Flipkart and our shareholders,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said in a statement. India’s mobile payments market  is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2023, according to Credit Suisse.

Market heats up as new players flock in

In a major development that may change the highly-competitive digital payment market in India, WhatsApp has finally been allowed to roll out the UPI services in India. WhatsApp will be allowed to go ‘live’ with the payment model, competing with the likes of Patym and Google Pay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhonePe
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp