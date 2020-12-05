STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Brands begin pushing sales via own websites

Direct-to-consumer brands selling online saw a 77 per cent growth in order volumes year-on-year  during the festive season while selling directly from their websites.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon, Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart (R) and Amazon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Direct-to-consumer brands selling online saw a 77 per cent growth in order volumes year-on-year  during the festive season while selling directly from their websites. In comparison, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal saw a lower 60 per cent volume order growth this year, a report by Unicommerce, an e-commerce  SaaS platform, said.

The report said that this year, most brands got  serious about online selling with a steady rise in the number of brands developing their own websites. Post lockdown, the report noted, most brands have also begun leveraging technology solutions to improve business efficiency. 

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for brand websites increased by 48 per cent, while for marketplaces the GMV increased by 50 per cent, with the report stating that this indicated that brands offered more discounts on their own websites. “This also led to a significantly low average order size on brand websites. The average order size on the brand website decreased by 16 per cent as compared to a 5 per cent dip for the marketplaces,” the Unicommerce survey said.

Overall, the e-commerce industry reported a 56 per cent growth in order volumes compared to the festive season last year. As per the survey, consumers have also become more value conscious. The rise of new categories such as personal care and beauty products, and higher sales of lower-value products led to a decline in average order value by 4 per cent compared to last year’s festive season. This year also saw certain segments do quite well.

The personal category saw a 176 per cent growth in volumes, the fashion segment 71 per cent, and electronics 65 per cent. Returned orders continue to be a concern for e-tailers, but matters have improved. This festive season, the industry observed a 35 per cent decrease in return orders compared to last year. The fashion and accessories category continues to be the one that sees the maximum number of returned orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Flipkart Snapdeal
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp