Flipkart 2GUD Local initiative aims to open online access to local stores 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce firm Flipkart on Friday announced a new 2GUD Local initiative focused on roping in popular offline retail brands and shopping malls by connecting them with consumers through long-format videos and engaging narratives.

The e-tailer said that through long-format videos shot within store premises by influencers, coupled with engaging narratives and conversations, 2GUD Local partner stores will be able to showcase their latest products and collections and offer them to online users. 2GUD Local will assist stores in areas including cataloging, consumer fulfillment, advertising, and marketing.

It will provide them with an additional channel for sales and access to new geographies for consumer acquisition, Flipkart said in its statement. The initiative will kickstart with Bengaluru’s KLF Mall’s digital event which began on Dec 4, enabling the shopping Centre access new consumers. The shopping experience has been made available within the app as well as on the Flipkart website.

According to the firm, the initiative currently covers more than 600 product segments and offers both new and refurbished products. “Audience engagement on our platform is very high, and it will allow brands to have more facetime with shoppers. 2GUD Local will enable them to offer as close to an in-store experience as they can, online,” said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, Flipkart.

Flipkart move attempt to onboard more kiranas

According to analysts, the initiative is in line with the e-tailing industry’s attempts to expand their presence in the resilient and massive local retail market, which is dominated by small kirana stores.