STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rising forex could turn to be a bane for the currency

The RBI, of course, did not pick the intervention route to help exporters, but its aim was to sanitise the huge foreign exchange flows.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to keep the rupee value stable and encourage India’s flagging exports, the Centre has been encouraging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue with its policy of buying dollars aggressively.

“We are supportive of RBI’s stance to buy dollars. This helps keep the rupee value stable and not push it up, given the huge forex inflows into India. A rise in rupee value would obviously hit our exports adversely,” said top finance ministry officials.

The RBI, of course, did not pick the intervention route to help exporters, but its aim was to sanitise the huge foreign exchange flows.

The RBI has had a problem of plenty since the pandemic played out — its forex reserves has swelled to nearly $ 575 billion, compared to a tad over $474 billion at the start of the financial year.

Most of the money India has added to its forex reserves has come in the form of short term flows into its equities market or as debt for its corporates and not from excess of export income over imports.

Foreign firms buying Indian equities have spent over $ 40 billion in the last 8 months pushing up the Sensex to new heights. After slipping to below 26,000 in March, the BSE stock market index has risen to way above the 45,000 mark.

Debt inflows have also been robust with corporates searching for low cost loans to replace the costlier Indian debt they have borrowed abroad liberally.

Consequently, the central bank has been quietly buying dollars which has helped the rupee value remain stable.

The Indian currency to the dollar is around Rs 73.80 now, compared to Rs 75.42 on March-end, this year.

“Any central bank would follow such a policy. However, there are limits to being able to stave off a rise in the value of your currency by buying other hard currencies. At some stage the market can gain the power to beat off such interventions,” said Sanjay Bhattarayya, former managing director of SBI.

Some $10 trillion plus of new money have been issued by G20 central banks to tide over the Covid crisis.

This could swirl through the global money market and eventually head towards emerging market economies which offer better returns compared to Western banks.

“If more short term funds flowed into India, we would have trouble. The rupee could strengthen making us more uncompetitive compared to peers,” admitted North bloc officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp