STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US courts scrap Trump’s stringent H-1B visa rules

Nearly 6.5 lakh Indians are currently the beneficiaries of this programme.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The US Courts have set aside the immigration and H-1B visa rules proposed earlier by the Trump administration, a move that could once again enable entry of Indian professionals aspiring to take up employment in the US.

On Friday, a US district Court ordered a full-reinstatement of an earlier programme that protects undocumented immigrants (Indians being a major constituents) from deportation.

A 2017 Donald Trump’s Executive order had sought to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DA CA), which was struck down by the US Supreme Court in June.

A US Federal Judge has now directed the Department of Homeland Security to start accepting applications for fresh renewals as well as to extend the time of relaxation, which is currently two years.

Under the DA CA law, the immigrants who were brought into the US as children are offered a two years period for deferring deportation or obtaining a workpermit in the US. Nearly 6.5 lakh Indians are currently the beneficiaries of this programme.

The US lobby, trade groups and lawmakers defending the rights of immigrants have argued that deportation of the young people from the country will have a devastating impact on the country’s economy since a sizeable number of these immigrants now constitutes the workforce in the US.

Earlier, another US District Court of North California overthrew two rules proposed by Donald Trump which sought to block hiring of H-1B visa holders by firms.

The new rules which were introduced sought to increase the wages of H-1B recruits at par with the US hires, which meant a hike of 40-50 per cent.

“We welcome the court decisions that recognize the importance of the high skill visa programs to the US; and that the Interim Final Rule issued previously did not hold legal statute. This will help U.S. businesses access talent critical to the economic recovery phase in the post- COVID world,” said Nasscom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp