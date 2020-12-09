STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cabinet approves Rs 23,000 crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana to boost fresh hiring

Under the scheme, the government will provide subsidy for two years in respect of new employees engaged on or after October 1, 2020, and up to June 30, 2021.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 22,810 crore outlay for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring amid the pandemic.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given its approval for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana to boost employment in formal sector and incentivize creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID recovery phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0," an official statement said.

The Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs 1,584 crore for the current financial year and Rs 22,810 crore for the entire Scheme period - 2020-2023, it added.

Under the scheme, the government will provide subsidy for two years in respect of new employees engaged on or after October 1, 2020, and up to June 30, 2021, Labour Minister Santosh Gangawar said in a briefing on the Cabinet decision.

The government will pay both 12 per cent employees' contribution and 12 per cent employers' contribution i.e. 24 per cent of basic wages towards EPF (employees provident fund) in respect of new employees in establishments employing up to 1,000 employees for two years.

However, the government will pay only employees' share of EPF contribution i.e. 12 per cent of wages in respect of new employees in establishments employing more than 1,000 employees for two years.

An employee drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000, who was not working in any establishment registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) before October 1, 2020, and did not have a Universal Account Number or EPF Member account number prior to October 1, 2020, will be eligible for the benefit.

Any EPFO member possessing Universal Account Number (UAN) drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000, who exited employment during COVID pandemic from March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, and did not join employment in any EPFO covered establishment up to September 30, 2020, will also be eligible to avail the benefit.

The EPFO will credit the contribution in Aadhaar seeded account of members in an electronic manner. The EPFO will develop software for the scheme and also develop a procedure which is transparent and accountable.

It will work out the modality to ensure that there is no overlapping of benefits provided under the ABRY with any other scheme implemented by the EPFO.

About the number of beneficiaries under the scheme, the minister said it is estimated that lakhs of workers will be benefitted through the plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Cabinet Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp