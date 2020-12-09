STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government speeds up divestment, invites bids for Pawan Hans

This will be the second attempt after its similar offer in 2018 and 2019 failed to get any suitors.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday launched its fourth attempt to fully privatise state-owned helicopter company, Pawan Hans India Limited as it sought Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling its entire stake in the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) under the ministry of Civil Aviation.

“The government has ‘in-principle’ decided to disinvest its entire equity shareholding in the company by way of strategic disinvestment to investor(s) along with transfer of management control,” the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) said.

This will be the second attempt after its similar offer in 2018 and 2019 failed to get any suitors. The EoI has been invited by the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management which will conduct the transaction with the help of SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP) -- the firm that has been appointed as an advisor to manage the strategic disinvestment of the company.

Interested parties have been given time till January 19 to submit bids and the shortlisted bidder will be intimated by February 17. As of now, PHL has 42 helicopters in its fleet. For FY20, the firm posted loss of Rs 28 crore. 

For now, Rohini Heliport will not be a part of this transaction, and will be demerged from Pawan Hans into Rohini Heliport Ltd. “Proposal to provide the successful bidder with right to use over Rohini Heliport (currently being used by PHL) for a period of 10 years, is under consideration.

If approved, such right to use shall be available from the date of consummation of the proposed transaction,” the PIM said. Currently the government owns 51 per cent stake and ONGC owns 49 per cent stake in the company. The successful bidder, as identified by the government, will also have the option to buy the entire ONGC stake of 49 per cent in PHL on similar price and term.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Aviation Pawan Hans India
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp