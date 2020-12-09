STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India needs to invest USD 180 billion over the next decade to realise its EV ambition

According to the study, the country’s electric vehicle market could be worth nearly $206 billion (around Rs 14.24 lakh crore) in the coming decade, if India were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

Representaational Image. (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India needs to make a cumulative investment of over $180 billion in electric vehicle production and charging infrastructure until 2030 to meet its electric vehicle (EV) ambition, finds a recent study  by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF).

According to the study, the country’s electric vehicle market could be worth nearly $206 billion (around Rs 14.24 lakh crore) in the coming decade, if India were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions.

The cumulative EV sales in all vehicle segments could cross over 100 million units by FY30, which is 200 times its current market size. At the end of March 2020, the total number of registered EVs in India stood at only half a million. 

Vaibhav Pratap Singh, senior analyst at CEEW-CEF, and lead author of the study, said, “Availability and affordability of capital for OEMs, battery manufacturers, charge point operators, and end consumers would be key to determining the pace, efficiency and cost of India’s transition to electric vehicles.” Consistent policy support would also be critical.

The recent announcements by the government to set up EV kiosks across 69,000 petrol stations in the country and permit sales and registration of EVs without batteries can give a boost to the sector, the study noted. The CEEW-CEF study estimates that meeting India’s EV ambition would also require an annual battery capacity of 158 Gigawatt hours (GWh) by FY30.  

This presents a massive opportunity for the domestic industry. Even if 50 per cent of the battery manufacturing capacity were indigenous, investments would amount to $6.1 billion (Rs 42,900 crore) by FY30.

Over 2.9 million public charging points by FY30
The CEEW-CEF study estimates India would also need a network of over 2.9 million public charging points by FY30, beyond the in-home charging points. This could create another massive opportunity for domestic sector requiring up to $2.9 billion (`20,600 crore) investments until 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicle
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp