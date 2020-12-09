STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Registration of housing properties at 9-year high of 9,301 units in Mumbai during November

The registrations in November 2020 jumped 17 per cent month-on-month and 67 per cent year-on-year.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Home, real estate, home buying, Home investors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The registration of residential properties in Mumbai during November rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 9,301 units on higher festive demand and reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank.

"At 9,301 units registered in November 2020, the residential sector of Mumbai recorded the highest-ever registrations in the month of November in the past nine years," Knight Frank India said in a statement.

The registrations in November 2020 jumped 17 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) and 67 per cent year-on-year.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said, "Limited period stamp duty cut continues to remain the biggest catalyst for residential sales in Mumbai. The sales were also augmented by the festive period, lowest-ever home loan rates and incentives extended by developers."

The proactive step by the Maharashtra government has instilled confidence in the housing sector, he added.

The stamp duty cut of 300 basis points continues to propel residential sales in Mumbai. Most developers have offered to absorb the remaining 200, the consultant said.

Kalpataru Managing Director Parag Munot said, "Customer confidence has staged a comeback on the back of interest rate softening, schemes and strong policy support for the homebuyer."

With average saving in the range of 8-10 per cent for the homebuyer, prices are at a historic low, making this the best time to invest in real estate, Munot said.

Realtors body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter had last month said its member will bear the stamp duty on housing sales till December-end on behalf of home buyers to boost sales.

As per the Knight Frank report, registration of housing properties in Mumbai during April was nil because of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the number improved from May onwards. The registration of housing properties in May stood at 207 units, June 1,839 units, July 2,662 units, August 2,642 units, September 5,597 units, and October 7,929 units.

NAREDCO Maharashtra President Ashok Mohanani said, "Showing signs of revival, property sales across Mumbai Metropolitan Region have improved in the second quarter of 2020 and took place in the third quarter, especially during the festive season."

He added that some measures like lower property rates, reduction in stamp duty by the state government, and reduction in home loan rates have been influential in easing the rising course of real estate sales this year.

Also, the initiative taken by NAREDCO Maharashtra to announce the zero-stamp duty in support of the reduction in stamp duty till 31st October pushed Mumbai''s residential realty sales by 300 per cent from August 2020 to October 2020, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
residential properties in Mumbai stamp duty reduction Mumbai real estate sector
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp