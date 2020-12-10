STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSNL starts satellite-based internet of things device service

According to a BSNL official, the device developed by Skylo will be provided only through the state-run firm at a price of around Rs 10,000 a unit.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSNL on Thursday announced the launch of a satellite-based internet of things (IoT) device service that can be used across India where mobile towers are not present, including the seas within the country's jurisdiction.

The state-run telecom firm said it is the world's first satellite-based narrowband-IoT network. The service has been launched in partnership with US-based firm Skylo, which has developed the device for use in India.

According to a BSNL official, the device developed by Skylo will be provided only through the state-run firm at a price of around Rs 10,000 a unit. The square-shaped device can be carried by users across any part of the country and connect with their smartphones for two-way communication.

"The solution is in line with BSNL's vision to leverage technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customer segments "Skylo would also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and will be a big contributor in service to the nation," BSNL chairman and MD PK Purwar said in a statement.

This new 'Made in India' solution, which is indigenously developed by Skylo, will connect with BSNL's satellite ground infrastructure and provide pan-India coverage, including Indian seas, the statement said.

"The coverage will be so vast that it will not leave any dark patch within the boundary of India, from Kashmir and Ladakh to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to the North East, including the Indian seas," it added.

BSNL further said the technology has already been tested successfully in various segments, including Indian Railways, fishing vessels and for enabling connected vehicles across India.

"Successful POCs (proof of concepts) have already been conducted by BSNL and Skylo in India and we will soon approach various user groups before the New Year 2021 begins," BSNL Board Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal said.

Skylo CEO and co-founder Parthsarathi Trivedi said for centuries industries, including agriculture, railways and fisheries, have been operating offline, and have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and IoT till date.

"This is the world's first satellite-based NB-IoT network and I am proud to launch this capability in India first to transform lives and our domestic industries," Trivedi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Internet of thngs BSNL IoT BSNL Internet of things
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp