STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India fulfills USD 5 million annual commitment to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees

India's total contribution to the agency providing basic services to Palestinian refugees stands at USD 5 million in 2020.

Published: 10th December 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

India's representative in Palestine Sunil Kumar presents USD 2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

India's representative in Palestine Sunil Kumar presents USD 2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. (Photo| Twitter/ @ROIRamallah)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: India on Thursday contributed another USD 2 million to the UN Palestine refugee agency, fulfilling its commitment of USD five million in aid annually to support its programmes and services, including education, health care, relief and social services for Palestinian refugees.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has expressed its appreciation for this "generous contribution" coming at a "critical moment" when the coronavirus pandemic has put a huge strain on its operations.

The USD 2 million cheque was presented to UNRWA by Representative of India in Palestine, Sunil Kumar, bringing New Delhi's total contribution to the agency providing basic services to Palestinian refugees to USD five million in 2020.

India had provided the agency an aid of USD 2 million in May this year which was followed by another contribution of USD one million in October. "On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the remarkable efforts carried out by UNRWA. India shall continue supporting the agency's activities in providing vital services and necessary humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees," Kumar said reiterating New Delhi's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

During an Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference for UNRWA held on June 23, 2020, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, had announced that India will contribute USD 10 million to UNRWA over the next two years.

India increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from USD 1.25 million in 2016 to USD 5 million in 2018 and 2019. "This generous contribution in support of Palestine refugees at this critical moment is very much appreciated. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of India for its continued funding to the Agency and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East," Tamara Alrifai, Acting Director of Department of External Relations of UNRWA, said.

Speaking to PTI about the challenges faced by the agency, Sami Mshasha, Director of Communications at UNRWA, recently said that there is "an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty".

UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. "India has been a solid and consistent supporter of Palestinian refugees for decades. This contribution is even more significant as it comes at a critical time. India is facing a difficult situation at home due to the pandemic and it has still not forgotten the Palestinian refugees and stepped in to help stabilise basic services, including education, health care, relief and social services for Palestinian refugees. I would like to thank the Government of India for its continued funding to UNRWA and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East," Mshasha said.

"UNRWA has been facing a huge budgetary deficit and with an overwhelming majority of the 5.6 million refugees living under poverty line, the ongoing pandemic has broken the backbone of the basic infrastructure in the area they live. India's contribution seen in that background is timely and much appreciated," he added.

India has also sent medicines and other supplies to the Palestinian National Authority to help in dealing with the COVID-19 situation. UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with the agency across its five fields of operation.

Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight.

UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection, and microfinance among Palestinian refugees.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palestine in February 2018, the first-ever trip by an Indian premier, India increased its annual financial contribution fourfold to the UNRWA core budget, from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million.

India has also made a strong appeal to other traditional donors of UNRWA to consider enhancing their contributions as well as to non-donor member states to consider contributing to the agency in solidarity with the Palestine refugees.

As part of India's ongoing assistance programmes in Palestine to strengthen capacity-building efforts focused on institutions, services and training personnel, New Delhi is providing 150 places for Palestinian professionals every year under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, in addition to the 100 educational scholarships given at the level of graduate, postgraduate and Ph.D in the Indian Universities for Palestinian students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Palestine refugees India Palestine refugees UNRWA India Palestine donation
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp