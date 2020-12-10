STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Walmart plans to increase exports from India to USD 10 billion by 2027

The company said in a statement that the expansion in sourcing will include helping develop new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals and other key Indian export categories.

Published: 10th December 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Walmart outlet (Photo | AFP)

Representational image of a Walmart outlet (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global retail major Walmart on Thursday said it will triple its exports of goods from India to USD 10 billion each year by 2027.

The company said in a statement that the expansion in sourcing will include helping develop new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health and wellness, and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware and other key Indian export categories.

The Bentonville-based firm said its new commitment to export "USD 10 billion of India-made goods each year by 2027" is expected to provide a significant boost to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India, alongside ongoing efforts such as the Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programmes.

Announcing the commitment, Walmart Inc President and CEO Doug McMillon said as an international retailer that brings value to customers and communities worldwide, Walmart understands that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. "And we see huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides," he added.

McMillon further said: "By significantly accelerating our annual India exports in the coming years, we are supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers while creating jobs and prosperity at home in India."

He added that it is also a way for Walmart to bring more high-quality, India-made goods to millions of customers all across the world.

In order to accelerate exports from India, Walmart said it will strengthen the development of the supply chain ecosystem in the country, both by boosting existing exporters and by expanding the nation's pool of export-ready businesses.

Stating that it has sourced goods from India for more than 20 years, Walmart said it brings global market intelligence and demand forecasts that help suppliers with strategic planning. "This support has contributed to the global success of hundreds of companies, including Welspun, LT Foods and Aniket Metals, plus fast-growing export businesses like Global Green Company, and many more," the company added.

Walmart said India is already one of its top sourcing markets with annual exports worth about USD 3 billion.

The company said India-made apparel, homeware, jewellery, hardlines and other popular products currently reach customers in 14 markets, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the United Kingdom, via its Global Sourcing office in Bengaluru, which opened in 2002. "As the sourcing hub ramps up over the next few years, the local team will be empowered to make an even greater impact for even more local businesses in a wider range of sectors," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walmart Walmart India exports Walmart exports
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp