STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Morgan Stanley's India co-head Aisha de Sequeira dies at 51

Sequeira, who was head of investment banking for the American institution in India, is survived by three children and husband, who announced her death on social media platforms.

Published: 11th December 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Morgan Stanley's co-head in India Aisha de Sequeira

Morgan Stanley's co-head in India Aisha de Sequeira (Photo| Twitter/ @digambarkamat)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Top dealmaker and Morgan Stanley's co-head in India, Aisha de Sequeira died after a prolonged illness in New York, her family announced on Friday. She was 51.

Sequeira, who was head of investment banking for the American institution in India, is survived by three children and husband, who announced her death on social media platforms. After graduating in engineering from a college in her home state of Goa, Sequeira went to Yale for further studies and later joined the investment banking major Morgan Stanley.

She rose through the ranks at the bank and came to India as the co-head in 2013. Since taking over, she ensured that Morgan Stanley stayed at top of the table for multiple years. She was involved in many marquee transactions, including investments by Facebook and Google into Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

She also played an active role in other deals, including Japanese financial services major Nippon's investment into Reliance Life and Reliance Asset Management, as per reports. "Sadly my wife Aisha de Sequeira passed away early this morning in New York. She was a great person who was warm and loving," her husband Roy de Souza, who is the founder of internet advertising compant Zedo, said in a post.

Sequeira's family was active in public life in Goa, with her grandfather Jack de Sequeira being president of the United Goans Party and her father being a Member of Parliament. "Saddened by the demise of Sequeira. She was ranked as the most powerful women in business by Fortune India. My heartfelt condolences to her family," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Her fight against cancer lasted nearly five years before she breathed her last at a hospital in New York.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morgan Stanley Aisha de Sequeira Aisha de Sequeira death Morgan Stanley India
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp