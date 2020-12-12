STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's private credit-to-GDP ratio lowest among peers: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Countries such as China and South Korea have had tremendous growth, massive improvement in their living standard on the back of high leverage.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said India's private credit-to-GDP ratio is the lowest among its global peers and the government is in the process of putting in place a framework for a credit push towards untapped segments.

Addressing a virtual event organised by the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), Kant said credit scenario in India in recent years for a greater part has been seen as a drag on the economy.

"India's private credit-to-GDP is the lowest among its global peers. Countries such as China and South Korea have had tremendous growth, massive improvement in their living standard on the back of high leverage.

"Even Vietnam's recent development has been partially a result of growth in its private debt," he said. Kant also said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a crucial role in providing employment but their credit needs are largely unmet by the formal financial sector.

"The government is in the process of putting frameworks and protocols in place for credit to be pushed to segments that have largely been untapped," he said.

Noting that financial inclusion depends on the regulatory environment, Kant said, "While a new business model will be required to fill the current gap in achieving the necessary credit flow, there is a need to change the regulation as and when required." The entire process will require bringing all stakeholders such as banking and industry professionals, together, he added.

Kant said the MSME sector will have more credit needs going forward. So, more innovative methods will be the key to meet demands of the sector, he added. He said MSME's credit gap is currently estimated to be Rs 25 lakh crore.

Kant also said the government has been pushing faster formalisation of the economy and on credit fronts, the government has taken several key steps.

According to Kant, the financial sector is undergoing a massive change and there has been dramatic change in India's credit scenario also.

"Over the past few years, there has been a flood of fintech (financial technology) players, which are bringing transformational change in the way financial services are provided," he said. Kant also pointed out that the government changed the definition of MSMEs to help the sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP Amitabh Kant Niti Aayog
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp