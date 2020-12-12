Olectra expands its footprint, deploys e-buses in Uttrakhand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Olectra Greentech, a MEIL Group company, has increased expanded its presence in the electric vehicle space by deploying e-buses in the state of Uttarakhand for passenger commutes.

According to a statement from the company, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, flagged off these electric buses on Friday.

“We are planning to start these 30 eco-friendly electric buses in this financial year. These buses will run in hill terrains of Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Haridwar,” the Chief Minister of the state noted. Going ahead, the company said that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag-off an Olectra Electric bus trial run in Surat on 12th December.

The company will supply 9-Meter Air-Conditioned 150 buses to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in phased manner. Olectra will be supplying 25 buses to Silvasa and the trial run of these buses is scheduled for next week. Olectra also said it has an order book for 775 buses under FAME-II scheme from various states. All these buses are to be supplied to the buyers in a phased manner.

The EV maker has delivered over 280 buses to various states as of now. Olectra has become a major player in the sector and grabbed about 20 per cent of the sanctioned 5,595 buses under the FAME-II scheme.

The bus deployed in Uttarakhand is a 9-Meter Air-Conditioned model. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 180 kilometer on a single charge.

