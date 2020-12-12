STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's policies and actions were oriented towards that.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the improvement in economic indicators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ongoing recovery has been faster than expected with the situation much better than it was in March.

"We have answers as well as a roadmap. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of the future. The credit goes to Indian entrepreneurs, youth, farmers and citizens," Modi said while speaking at the FICCI annual general meeting. Talking about green shoots in the economy and the trust shown by investors, he said that India has seen record foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investments during the pandemic.

"The faith that the world placed on India in the last six years has further strengthened in the past few months. Be it FDI (foreign direct investment) or FPI (foreign portfolio investment)-foreign investors have made record investments in India and are continuing to do that," he said. The government, he added, has also taken many initiatives in almost all sectors to ensure reforms.

"From manufacturing to MSME, agriculture to technology, there has been all around reforms and the corporate tax is the most competitive in the world. Be it mining, defence or space new opportunities are popping up and in a vibrant economy when one sector grows it impacts others as well," Modi said.

He said that corporates will need to invest more in rural India and in small towns to drive India's growth story. "Rural India today has more active internet users than urban India, most of the start-ups are from Tier 2 and 3 cities. I request industry to invest more in rural and semi rural sector. 21st centry India’s economic growth will be powered by villages and small towns," Modi said.

on to speak about the Atmanirbhara Bharat campaign, Modi said that the government wanted "infant industries in India to become independent" and that the new Production Linked Incentive scheme would help do that in those sectors that could make India a global champion. "A decisive government reduces hurdles for others. The job of a decisive government is to contribute as much as possible to the people of the country. India has a market, manpower, and capability to work with a mission mode. During pandemic we have seen how working together can help others as well," Modi added.

The PM also defended the Centre’s recently passed agricultural reforms, which has resulted in widespread farmers protests. Modi said that this law would break barriers in agricultural and increase farmers' income. "If you place barriers, which previous governments did, an industry or sector cannot grow. The recent agriculture reforms are a part of that barrier-breaking process. We are removing the barriers within Agricultural, food processing, storage and cold chain," he said.

"Farmers will have access to new markets, their incomes will improve, the country's cold storage infrastructure wi l l modernise. The biggest beneficiaries will be country’s farmers, especially the small and marginal farmers," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI Annual Convention PM Modi Indian economy Economic recovery
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp