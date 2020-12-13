STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ITC Paperboards to foray into speciality papers

It has also come up with paper bowls-branded Indobowl- that can replace plastic containers.

Published: 13th December 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rs 6,100 crore turnover ITC Paperboards & Speciality Papers Division is foraying into new speciality papers to replace plastic packaging amidst growing consumer awareness on climate change-the consumer response to the Covid pandemic is also helping spur the change. Said Vadiraj Kulkarni, CEO of ITC’s PSPD, “Our new range of products meant for the delivery and food serving markets or as take-away to replace plastics are doing well as consumer preferences are changing environmental consciousness as well as greater stress on hygiene and contactless delivery during these times has been a help.”

ITC has come up with a range of products called Filopack, Fuilobev, and Filoserve with water, oil, and grease resistant properties meant for food and beverage packaging, keeping in mind that Indian cuisine has a greater oil and grease content than most others. It has also come up with paper bowls-branded Indobowl- that can replace plastic containers.

“We see the growth of ecommerce, takeaways, and the need for environmentally friendly packaging spurring business opportunities for us,” said Kulkarni. The division has also developed a ‘Green Stiffener’ to replace Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) used i n making antifung a l soap wraps. Studies indicate that the ecofriendly packaging industry will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent between 2020-2025.

Piggybacking on this expectation, ITC has already announced that it will be investing around `2,500 crore into the paper and paperboard business and expand capacity to 1 mt by 2025. Some `2,000 crore, or 80 per cent of the money, would go into expanding its facilities at Bhadrachalam in Telengana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Paperboards
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp