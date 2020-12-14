STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre releases Rs 42,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has so far borrowed Rs 42,000 crore since October and released the funds to states to meet GST compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The latest instalment of Rs 6,000 crore was released to the states on Monday, out of which Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and Rs 483.40 crore has been released to 3 Union Territories (UT) with legislative assemblies (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry).

The remaining 5 states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the states and UTs.

The borrowings have been done in seven rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, and December 14, 2020, the statement said.

"The amount released this week was the 7th instalment of such funds provided to the states. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.1348 per cent. So far, an amount of Rs 42,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7712 per cent," the ministry said.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the ministry added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Compensation shortfall Finance ministry
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp