STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India sets high benchmark for global mutual fund industry on disclosure aspect: Report  

According to Morningstar biannual Global Investor Experience report on disclosure, India, along with the US, received "top" grades due to their robust disclosure practices.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has set a high standard for the global mutual fund industry with monthly portfolio holdings disclosure requirement, a Morningstar report said on Monday.

This has been further strengthened with the fortnightly portfolio disclosures for fixed-income funds, it added.

According to Morningstar biannual Global Investor Experience report on disclosure, India, along with the US, received "top" grades due to their robust disclosure practices.

The two markets feature global best practices for the disclosure of portfolio manager names, fund ownership and compensation.

"India earns a top grade for disclosure given the strength of its requirements for monthly portfolio holdings disclosure, portfolio management disclosure, and specifications for the simplified prospectus," the report noted.

It, further, said the country could work to improve the level of detail provided by fund firms in discussions of performance and risk within fund literature.

The report, now in its sixth edition, assessed the experiences of mutual fund investors in 26 markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

It evaluates disclosure frameworks that mutual fund investors face, assigning grades of the top, above average, average, below average, and bottom to each market.

As per the report, Indian funds have the shortest lag in the release of portfolio holdings data, making it easier for investors to have access to the latest portfolio information at the earliest.

Under the Sebi norms, funds are required to disclose their portfolio holdings monthly in their fact sheets, which are typically posted on the asset manager's website.

They need to make such disclosure within 10 calendar days from each month-end.

This regulation was updated in October 2020 to mandate that fixed-income funds disclose full portfolio holdings fortnightly, within five days of each fortnight.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director  Manager Research, Morningstar India said, "India sets the benchmark for global fund industry on several fronts, including monthly full portfolio disclosures, which has been further enhanced to fortnightly disclosures for fixed income funds".

Other useful disclosures, such as expense ratios, fund manager information, performance track record can easily be found in simplified documents like the key information memorandum (KIM) and factsheets, which make it easy for investors to access this information, he added.

Fund managers commentary on performance is generally considered as a useful highlight for investors to understand the drivers of performance.

"India can improve on this front as most performance commentary is usually generic," the report noted.

An emerging area of interest is ESG (environment, social and governance), while still in its nascent stage in India, Belapurkar believes it would be helpful to have regulations around standardized ESG disclosures to allow investors to make informed choices.

The report evaluated markets based on six key disclosure dimensions -- simplified and simplified prospectus, fee, portfolio holdings, portfolio manager name and compensation, sales and ESG stewardship.

Overall, the report noted that most markets around the world have incrementally improved the environment for mutual fund investors through better disclosure practices.

The report assigned above-average grades to Canada, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, and Sweden; while Singapore, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy and Japan were given below-average grades.

Australia is the only country which landed with the lowest awarded grade among the 26 markets.

"As an otherwise sophisticated market, it is remarkable that Australia remains the only market with no implemented portfolio holdings disclosure regime," the report said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
global mutual fund industry
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp