STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments services deeper

Following the NPCI approval, WhatsApp has started its payments service in the country in a 'graded' manner, starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo| AP)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make payments over WhatsApp.

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for rolling out its payments services in India.

In 2018, WhatsApp started testing its UPI-based payments services in India -- a global first -- with about a million users.

"We just launched WhatsApp payments in India last month -- now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp, as easily as sending a message. That was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India," Zuckerberg said during a fireside chat with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

He said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps.

Referring to late Dhirubhai Ambani's vision of affordable connectivity in the country, Zuckerberg said, "today Indians can communicate with one another for less than the cost of a postcard and that's what we've tried to do with messaging and hopefully we can do that together with payments and make it so people can use India's new UPI system, which I think is just great".

Following the NPCI approval, WhatsApp has started its payments service in the country in a "graded" manner, starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI.

WhatsApp -- which counts India as its biggest market with over 400 million users -- will compete with players like Paytm, Google Pay, Walmart-owned PhonePe and Amazon Pay in the country.

In April, Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. "I have no hesitation in going on record, that it is your investment that set the ball rolling. Not only for Jio, but for the Indian FDI which has been the largest-ever in its history," Mukesh Ambani said.

He added that the partnership between Jio and Facebook will "actually demonstrate that it is great for India, Indians, and small Indian businesses".

"And I believe Mark, that our actions will speak louder than our words in the coming months and years," Ambani said.

Ambani stated that technology, with all the digitisation steps that India has taken, will democratise wealth and value creation for individuals and small businesses.

Noting that WhatsApp and Jio have hundreds of millions of subscribers in India, Ambani said Jio Mart retail service aspires to "serve tens of millions of small shopkeepers in India, who are the bedrock of employment".

"This means Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp now with WhatsApp Pay brings digital interactivity, and the ability to move to close transactions and create value, and Jio Mart brings the unmatched online and offline retail opportunity, that gives our small shops which exist in villages and small towns in India, a chance to digitise and be at par with anybody else in the world," he added.

Zuckerberg said India has introduced a lot of innovation in areas like education and financial inclusion, and that decisions taken here, shape global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people and businesses.

He said India is an important country for the social media giant and many of the new features rolled out in its various products are tested here first.

"India is building local capabilities and tech capacity to power innovative new business models and provide Indian citizens access to digital and financial inclusion.

So, the decisions that are made here, they shape global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people," he said.

Zuckerberg also said that a lot of Indian organisations are leading the way in using technology to build safer communities, and more inclusive financial systems.

"Whether it's in social commerce or education or financial services, there is a lot of innovation that happens here. And we are proud to partner with some of the teams that are working on these important challenges. India is a very special and important country for us," he said.

Saying that millions of Indians use its products (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp) every day to stay connected, Zuckerberg said millions of small businesses across the country are using WhatsApp Business and Messenger to reach customers manage orders and grow their businesses.

"we are in the business of serving small businesses and nowhere is this more true than in India. This is especially important because small businesses here will be a key part of the global recovery going forward. And we're focused on making sure we build the best tools for them," he added.

He also said the company is focussed on ensuring that technology "delivers for everyone" and that was one of the reasons for partnering Indian telecom major Reliance Jio that has "played such a key role in giving hundreds of millions of Indians access to the benefits of the internet" and fostering this entrepreneurial culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Whatsapp
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp