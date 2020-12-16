STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Post rolls out digital payments app 'DakPay'

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the app, pointing out that this only adds to India Post’s legacy of reaching every household.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

India Post

DakPay will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in India. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rush to grab a pie of the rapidly growing digital payments market has not been limited to the private sector. 

On Tuesday, the Department of Post (India Post) and its banking arm India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) rolled out their own payments application called DakPay— a platform offering a wide range of services including door-step banking. 

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the app, pointing out that this only adds to India Post’s legacy of reaching every household.

“This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online, but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps. I strongly believe that this double strength of service offerings in the form of online payments and home delivery of financial services combined with a nationwide network of Postal departments will be another big leap towards Prime Minister’s vision of a financially inclusive and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The platform will facilitate services such as sending money, scanning QR codes for payments to merchants digitally-either through virtual debit cards or with UPI, and making payments for services, and to merchants, digitally. 

It will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in India.

Postal Secretary and IPPB board Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi pointed out that the platform will offer all customers access to banking and payments products and services-either through the app or in assisted mode with the help of the “trusted Postman”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Post Payments Bank DakPay
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp