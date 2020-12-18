STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hints at aggressive privatisation, spending

Says Centre will better the pace of public expenditure going forward

Published: 18th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Asserting that the government will not shy away from taking strong decisions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Centre will move ahead with its aggressive divestment policy and continue to roll out strong reforms. 

“(This is) a government which is looking at progressive reforms, a government which does not shy away from taking very strong decisions. And a government which has made very clear that the disinvestment agenda, for which the cabinet has given clearance, will go on,” she said addressing the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

“Even during the pandemic, our efforts to disinvest some of those big companies are going on fine. The EoIs have come in, the next stage is going on... I expect DIPAM to be able to prove that they are even more actively engaging in those disinvestments for which Cabinet has already given approval,”she said. 

The Cabinet has approved the strategic sale and transfer of management control in over 25 public sector companies, including those such as Air India , BPCL, Pawan Hans, Scooters India, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Shipping Corporation, and Cement Corporation. 

While the Centre’s ambitious target of raising Rs 2.01 lakh crore through divestments this fiscal year had suffered an upset due to the outbreak of Covid, it has reinitiated the sale process for BPCL and Air India, and the listing of LIC. Hinting at a growth-oriented Union Budget come February, Sitharaman said that no amount of goverment intervention was adequate for the pandemic-hit economy, but assured  the business community that public expenditure will continue—particularly for the infrastructure sector.

“Public expenditure will continue and at a better pace. Public expenditure—meaning capital expenditure from the public sector undertakings—particularly for infrastructure, will be kept up,” she said.
Sitharaman also added that with the tax concessions that doled out by the government, several sovereign funds and pension funds are now keen to invest in infrastructure projects outlined in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). Earlier in the day, she also held pre-budget consultations with representatives of the social sector along with top officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp