STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OneWeb to offer hi-speed satellite internet by 2022

The 36 satellites were launched through a Soyuz launch vehicle from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  OneWeb, owned by the Bharti Group and the UK government, announced on Friday that it has launched 36 communications satellites and will offer high-speed internet in India through this network by mid-2022. The launch comes just weeks after OneWeb was taken over by the Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group and the British government after facing bankruptcy.

The 36 satellites were launched through a Soyuz launch vehicle from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia. This takes the total in-orbit constellation of satellites to 110, out of OneWeb’s planned 648 Low Earth Orbit satellite fleet. The launch puts OneWeb on track to offer global services to customers from late 2021, starting with the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Seas, and Canada, with global services launched in 2022.

“Today’s launch is one of many steps we have taken to operationalise one of the world’s first LEO constellations which clearly demonstrates we are on our way to achieving our mission”, said Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Noting that there is an overwhelming demand for broadband, Mittal also said that the pandemic has taxed infrastructure everywhere, and many have been left with no internet access. “OneWeb’s system will help meet existing and future demand,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp