STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Honda stops production at Greater Noida plant

According to people familiar with the development, the carmaker was forced to take the decision due to the poor market situation.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Honda Cars (HCIL) has stopped production at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. According to people familiar with the development, the carmaker was forced to take the decision due to the poor market situation.

Honda, however, will continue operations at its Tapukara (Rajasthan) plant. The Greater Noida facility was HCIL’s first plant in India, beginning operations in 1997 with an initial capacity of 30,000 units per year, later increased to 100,000 units.

Honda’s Alwar plant, meanwhile, has an annual capacity of 180,000 units. Honda employed about 2,000 workers in the Great Noida facility. It is learnt that most of its workforce here have opted for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) initiated earlier this year.

The facility had been used to produce popular models such as the City, CR-V, and the Civic. Industry sources say, however, that the plant will continue to house Honda’s corporate head office, spare parts division, and research and development (R&D) Centre, among other functions. Honda did not respond to queries with an official statement.

The plant closure comes at a time when passenger vehicle manufacturers have raised concerns regarding future prospects in the market, even though reported healthy festive season sales.

But from January 2021, most carmakers are hiking prices to offset input cost increases and industry analysts say this will likely act as a drag on demand.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday had said that the automakers’ plans to pass on higher commodity prices to customers will “dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda HCIL Honda Cars
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp