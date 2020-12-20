STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Top 2 telcos Jio, Bharti Airtel consolidating market share; Vodafone Idea likely to lose RMS: Report

The latest note by IIFL Securities also indicated that tariff increase may not be immediate and instead sees a "high likelihood of price hike in 12-18 months".

Published: 20th December 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top two telecom companies Jio and Bharti Airtel are consolidating market share moving the industry possibly towards a "near 2-player structure", with Vodafone Idea facing the prospects of losing revenue market share (RMS) as it struggles financially, according to a report by IIFL Securities.

The latest note by IIFL Securities also indicated that tariff increase may not be immediate and instead sees a "high likelihood of price hike in 12-18 months".

"The industry shake-up that ensued post Jio's entry has resulted in a 3+1 market configuration.

In our view, the industry is moving to a near 2-player structure' Jio and Bharti' with Vi (Vodafone Idea) likely to lose RMS as it struggles financially," it said.

It expected Voda Idea to witness "accelerated RMS loss" due to the tight timeline on statutory payments and "significant tariff hikes looking at least 12 months away".

Bharti, it added, remains well-placed to benefit from improved industry structure, likely expansion in 'share of wallet' and falling spectrum and equipment capex intensity.

"We expect Bharti's revenue market share (RMS) in India mobile to rise, from 33 per cent in 2QFY21 to 37 per cent in 3 years.

India non-mobile and Africa businesses remain strong," IIFL Securities said in its note.

It pegged Jio's revenue market share at 38 per cent as on Q2FY21, Vodafone Idea's share at 22 per cent, and that of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd at seven per cent.

It also pointed to a high likelihood of price increase in 12-18 months.

"Jio has driven down industry pricing to very fine levels for 4 years, but post the imminent Jio-Google smartphone launch, will likely favour a price hike, given very low ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) levels currently, and the need for RIL's USD 45 billion plus investment in Jio to earn decent returns," it said.

Overall, telecom's wallet share could rise significantly after falling to less than half its level 10 years ago.

The industry has bid for spectrum worth Rs 3.6 trillion in the past 10 years, due to competitive intensity, supply constraints and the regulator's high reserve prices, it said and added that inadequate spectrum also resulted in high equipment intensity.

The availability of large quantities of spectrum and fewer bidders in future auctions should aid economical capacity addition and boost Bharti's Return on capital employed (ROCE) significantly, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Jio Bharti Airtel RMS
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp