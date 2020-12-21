STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid and personalisation of the Big Fat Indian wedding

Simran Patel, 27, had been planning her perfect day for more than a year. The guest list, the songs, the food to be served -- she had it all sorted. And then Covid lockdown struck!

Published: 21st December 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

You must have all seen the memes by now. This time the shaadi season has collided with a raging pandemic, but Indians don't seem to have any plans of halting their weddings.

Indian weddings are all about opulence with revelries lasting for days, where millions of rupees are splashed around, even by those who are otherwise tight-fisted.

So, what did the desi people do when their hands were tied down by a virus that has claimed over 1.45 lakh lives in the country? They evolved.

Simran Patel, 27, had been planning her perfect day for more than a year. The guest list, the songs that she wanted to dance to, the food to be served -- she had it all sorted. Until the Covid-19 lockdown came in the way that is. 

"I had a small wedding with a few friends and immediate family. The rest were on Zoom. We had to postpone the wedding for four months and everything had to be cancelled. We were expecting at least 800-odd people to be present for the functions. But it looks like we will have to throw a big party once this pandemic is over," said the optimistic newlywed.

In India, at least 10 million marriages take place every year. But, as people adapt their way in this treacherous year, the $50-billion wedding industry has truly borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Celebrity wedding designer Ambika Gupta, a  leading light in her field of work, estimates the loss to be in millions. Her industry is built on a chain of workers ranging from farmers to artisans and daily-wage labourers, who were struggling to make ends meet. 

"The weddings in late March had to be cancelled because of the lockdown and there was no work till August. This gap pushed a lot of small companies to the brink. Many had to close their shops," she said.

The personalised pandemic wedding

Over the last decade, the wedding industry has grown exponentially. Apart from the main ceremony, the pre- and post-marriage functions have picked up popularity since the late 90s. Yes, you can blame Karan Johar for it. Beyonce was flown in for Isha Ambani's wedding and just about everyone was tired of counting the number of post-wedding receptions Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted for their guests.

According to Ambika, after the forced ceiling on the guestlist, most people are seeking personalisation. However, it can be tricky to create flamboyance with just 100 people in attendance. 

"A big fat Indian wedding would have at least a minimum of 250 people. It can even go to 15000. The client is now seeking more personalised options for the guests. Weddings have become intimate, but we still have to create grandeur for them so that each guest is made to feel special. People in India save for weddings and what they have saved, they would like to spend," she observed. 

Actor Kajal Agarwal, Ambika's latest celebrity client, had gifted her guests a silver bell and a personalised note.

"And they are now spending on offbeat venues and decor," she added.

Actor Kajal Agarwal with Ambika Gupta. (Photo| Instagram)

Venues
 
The destination wedding, made famous by celebrities, is a love child of India's passion for travel and search for grandeur. This took a backseat once the lockdown restrictions were imposed. With international travel restrictions still in place, the demand for offbeat venues has surged. A venue cradled in the hills or offering the warmth of the sea has been the most sought after option for couples. 

"Families are looking for venues in the 300-kilometre radius, so that they can be closer to home and still get a sense of destination. We recently did a wedding in Pondicherry where there were French villas. We have a wedding coming up in Coorg as well," she said.

The unseen enemy

Even as every part of this country soaks in the wedding revelries, the threat of the virus looms in the background. Multiple social gatherings have turned hotspots. Allocating a budget for sanitisation has become a must for all such weddings.

"The apprehension is still there. This is an unseen virus. Families are trying to make their weddings safe. Hotels have sanitisation units. In other venues, professionals are hired for thorough sanitisation. But, how long can one not work? We are trying to be protected. We have learned to evolve around the pandemic," Ambika said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid weddings coronavirus weddings Ambika Gupta Kajal agarwal Big fat Indian wedding
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp