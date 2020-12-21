STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales to fall 47 per cent in 2020 across 7 top cities due to COVID-19: Report

Mumbai Metropolitan Region is expected to see maximum sales of about 44,320 units this year followed by Bengaluru with 24,910 units.

Published: 21st December 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

flats-housing-colonies

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing sales across seven major cities are estimated to fall 47 per cent year-on-year to 1.38 lakh units this year on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.

New housing supply, too, is likely to fall 46 per cent to 1.28 lakh units in 2020 in seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Releasing its data 10 days before the end of this year, Anaraock said the total home sales in seven cities are estimated at over 1.38 lakh units in 2020 against 2.61 lakh units in 2019. New housing supply in 2020 declined to 1.28 lakh units this year from about 2.37 lakh during 2019.

While residential real estate bottomed out in 2020 against the previous peak of 2014, there are strong revival signs during the October-December quarter, the report said.

Commenting on the data, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: "2020 has been an unprecedented year due to COVID-19, causing all-round upheaval. However, the residential segment was quick to pick up momentum in the last two quarters of 2020 on the back of growing homeownership sentiment - catalysed by the exigencies of the pandemic".

This pent-up demand was further accelerated by the ongoing discounts and offers, the prevailing lowest-best home loan interest rates and limited-period stamp duty cuts in states such as Maharashtra, he added.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region is expected to see maximum sales of about 44,320 units this year followed by Bengaluru with 24,910 units.

As per the data, housing sales in MMR are likely to be around 44,320 units this year, a decline of 45 per cent from 80,870 units in 2019.

In Bengaluru, housing sales are estimated to fall 51 per cent to 24,910 units in 2020, against 50,450 units in 2019.

Housing sales in Pune are expected to drop 42 per cent to 23,460 units in 2020 from 40,790 units last year.

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a fall of 51 per cent in sales to 23,210 units in 2020 from 46,920 units last year.

The sales of residential properties in Hyderabad may decline by 48 per cent to 8,560 units in 2020 compared to 16,590 units in 2019. In Chennai, housing sales are expected to dip at 6,740 units this year as against 11,820 units in 2019.

Housing sales in Kolkata are seen at 7,150 units in 2020 against 13,930 units in 2019, a 49 per cent yearly drop.

The unsold housing stocks are likely to decline 2 per cent to 6,38,020 units this year from about 6,48,400 units in 2019-end.

Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO do not compile data of new supply and sales of their total 25,000 developer members.

The housing market data are being provided by a few property consultants and data analytics firms on a quarterly basis. Listed real estate companies also provide their own quarterly sales bookings and launch numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housing sales
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp