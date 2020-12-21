STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

States must cut stamp duty to boost housing sales: Naredco President Hiranandani

Hiranandani said housing sales in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, during October-November were higher than the year-ago period.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government's decision to reduce stamp duty on registration of properties has helped boost housing sales in the Mumbai region during this pandemic and other states should follow suit to give a filip to the real estate sector, Naredco President Niranjan Hiranandani has said.

In an interview with PTI, Hiranandani, the founder and Chairman of Mumbai-based Hiranandani group, said the centre should incentivise rental housing, increase tax sops on interest paid on home loans and stop taxing unsold inventories lying with developers.

Stating there was need to set up more stress fund like the government-backed Rs 25,000 crore Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund, he said the centre should enable banks and financial institutions to set up at least five similar funds totaling Rs 1,25,000 crore.

He also demanded that the section 43 CA of the Income Tax Act, which has been relaxed recently to allow primary or first sale of housing units of up to Rs 2 crore at a price that can be 20 per cent below the stamp duty circle rate.

Earlier, the law restricted the differential between circle rate and agreement value at 10 per cent.

"Section 43 CA, which has been amended, is not correct and it should be removed. This section needs to go and go very quickly," Hiranandani said.

He said the benefits of the amendment are limited because of the strict conditions such as price cap of Rs 2 crore, and its applicability on residential properties and first-sale only.

Hiranandani said housing sales in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, during October-November were higher than the year-ago period, driven by reduction in stamp duty by the state government.

Other states must follow this model, he said. "As Naredco, our state chapters are taking up this issue," Hiranandani said.

On stress fund, Hiranandani said there is a need for four-five funds of Rs 25,000 crore each to complete stalled and stressed housing projects.

"SWAMIH fund is working but it is not enough. I want four or five funds to be created. Various banks and financial institutions are ready to set up such funds. We do not need more fund from the government and it should only enable creation of similar funds," he said.

Many foreign funds are ready to participate and invest if domestic financial institutions come out with stress funds for the real estate sector, Hiranandani said.

In November last year, the centre had announced a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. SBICAP Ventures is managing the Rs 25,000-crore stress fund SWAMIH.

The Naredco President also sought that the government should not tax unsold housing inventories.

"The government wants more houses to be constructed, then why it is taxing unsold flats," he said.

It levies tax on notional rent on unsold inventories after two years. The period is counted from the end of the year in which the project gets completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Naredco Niranjan Hiranandani
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp