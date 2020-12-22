Infosys, Wipro clinch billion-dollar deals from German firms as digital demand rises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two of India's leading IT services firms, Infosys and Wipro, have clinched $1-billion multi-year IT transformation contracts - Infy from German automotive major Daimler AG and Wipro from food services giant METRO AG.

For Infosys, the Daimler deal is the second billion-dollar contract that the IT major has won during the pandemic after an earlier $1.5-billion deal with a US investment firm, Vanguard.

The IT industry has shown recovery after COVID disruptions in Q1, FY21 especially on account of a massive demand for digital services as companies underwent transformation to fight the crisis. Both Infosys and Wipro will help in upksilling the executives of the German firms.

Infosys said that after the receipt of all regulatory approvals it will help Daimler AG transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP basis.

"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to support Daimler AG's automotive vision. As we embark on this journey, we will bring together capabilities, ecosystems and a hybrid cloud infrastructure that will shape new experiences for Daimler AG and the industry at large. Infosys has deep expertise in helping our clients across the globe navigate their digital journeys, and as part of this strategic partnership, we look forward to setting a new standard for the automotive industry," Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys said in a statement.

Wipro's estimated $1-billion deal with German food-service giant, METRO AG, is aimed to deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation program for the latter.

Wipro's transformation program will encompass cloud, data center services, workplace and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive METRO's transformation agenda, the IT major said.

This is also the first mega-deal that Bengaluru-based Wipro has signed after the new CEO Thierry Delaporte took over the reigns in June this year and focussed on restructuring the firm. More than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India will shift to Wipro as a part of the contract.

CEO Delaporte said, "Wipro's role is to make that transformation efficient and effective. Equally important for us is welcoming 1,300 new colleagues to Wipro and ensuring this move is positive and empowering for each of them. Wipro and METRO share a great deal in terms of culture and values, which has guided our discussions throughout, and led to the formation of the joint Transformation and Co-Innovation Council. Our relationship with METRO is a significant and strategic partnership."