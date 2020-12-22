Spice exports rise by 19 per cent in first half of fiscal, fetch India Rs 12,273 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Surpassing the seven lakh tonnes mark, spice exports from India grew 19 per cent in the April-September period of this financial year compared to the corresponding period last year and fetched Rs 12,273.81 crore.

Chilli, cumin, turmeric, coriander and ginger were the top five most-exported spices from India.

Chilli retained its position of being the largest exported spice from India with a shipment of 2,64,500 tonnes, earning Rs 3,605 crore, a release by the Spices Board said. Cumin followed next with a shipment of 1,53,000 tonnes valued at Rs 2167.70 crore, registering a 33 per cent and 22 per cent increase in quantitative and value terms respectively.

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom, which is often referred to as the 'Queen of Spices'. It contributed to the overall exports during the period, rising 483 per cent in value terms and 369 per cent in quantity. During the period, 1,900 tonnes of small cardamom valued at Rs 329.50 crore were exported as against 405 tonnes valued at Rs 56.52 crore during the same period last year.

In the ongoing pandemic situation, spices with immunity boosting properties have been in great demand. Turmeric registered a remarkable growth of 42 per cent in quantity by shipping 99,000 tonnes globally valued at Rs 858.10 crore, marking an increase of 35 per cent in value terms as compared to the same period in the last fiscal. A total of 23,700 tonnes of ginger was exported all over the world registering a growth of 86 per cent.

The export of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, dill seed etc. grew substantially contributing to the spices export basket in the period. The exports of fenugreek grew by 58 per cent in quantitative and 61 per cent in value terms with a shipment of 17,200 tonnes. Coriander saw an increase of 9 per cent in quantity and 19 per cent in value terms with a shipment of 26,750 tonnes fetching Rs 227.32 crore.

Nutmeg and mace recorded 49 per cent increase in quantity and 45 per cent increase in value with an export of 1,650 tonnes valued at Rs 75.50 crore. Value added spices such as curry powders and pastes remained popular in many countries resulting in their increased exports with a shipment of 19,500 tonnes valued at Rs 462.12 crore.

During the period, a total volume of 4,150 tonnes of celery valued at Rs 52.40 crore was exported as against 3,260 tonnes valued at Rs 35.18 crores last year registering an increase of 27 per cent in volume and 49 per cent in value.

Spice oils and oleoresins along with spices such as tamarind, saffron and others shared a significant part of the spice export basket from April-September 2020.