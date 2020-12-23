STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India’s crude production nosedives as Rajasthan oil fields see output contract

Domestic crude production contracted by nearly 5 per cent in the month of November after production in the Cairn Vedanta-owned Rajasthan oil fields fell sharply.

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic crude production contracted by nearly 5 per cent in the month of November after production in the Cairn Vedanta-owned Rajasthan oil fields fell sharply. According to data from the Ministry of Petroleum, crude oil production in November stood at 2.48 million tonnes compared to 2.61 million tonnes produced in the same month a year ago.

The data showed that the Rajasthan fields produced 9.6 per cent less crude oil during the month after a sharp reduction in output in the Mangala, Aishwarya, and other Cairn-operated fields.

As for state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), production was lower by 1.5 per cent, again due to lower-than-anticipated output in a few blocks. Oil India Ltd too saw production fall by 6.6 per cent due to a series of protests affecting operations in Assam following the accident at Baghjan.

India’s total oil production in the April-November 2020 period was 6 per cent lower at 20.42 million tonnes, with output from the Rajasthan field during this period dropping a sharp 16 per cent to 3.91 million tonnes. Natural gas production meanwhile fell 9 per cent to 2.3 billion cubic meters in November, with ONGC producing 3.7 per cent less after the Hazira processing plant was shut for maintenance. 

Gas output during April-November was 18.7 bcm, down 11.8 per cent over the previous year, the data showed. Global crude oil prices meanwhile have hit another ceiling, with the new strain of virus infections in the United Kingdom resulting in a sharp fall in future prices. S&P Global said in a report on Tuesday that the ICE Brent February futures contract began falling to under $50.75 per barrel, while the February NYMEX light sweet crude contract was down to $47.79 per barrel.

On Monday alone, both benchmark commodities fell a sharp 2.58 per cent. The agency said that the “downward trajectory of the prices this morning can be attributed to the market’s fear that the emergence of a mutant strain of the coronavirus in the UK could lead to tougher and longer lockdown.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil production Rajasthan Vedanta
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp