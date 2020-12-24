STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT stocks rally on the back of huge deal wins by Infosys, Wipro

The S&P BSE IT index surged 2.34 per cent. Among individual stocks, Wipro’s stock on BSE touched a 20 year high at Rs 385.4, a 5.9 per cent increase from the previous close of Rs 364.

Published: 24th December 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Information technology (IT) stocks hogged the limelight on the bourses on Wednesday after IT majors Infosys and Wipro bagged mega multi-year contracts from Germany’s Daimler AG and Metro AG, respectively. 

The S&P BSE IT index surged 2.34 per cent. Among individual stocks, Wipro’s stock on BSE touched a 20 year high at Rs 385.4, a 5.9 per cent increase from the previous close of Rs 364. The IT service provider’s shares had previously touched this price during 2000s. 

On the other hand, Infosys’ share touched Rs 1252.95, a 2.64 per cent high from the previous close of Rs 1220.7. Infosys’ 52 week high share price on BSE stood at Rs 1,259. All other stocks were also trading in green with TCS’ closing at Rs 2,907.2, a 1.27 per cent increase from the previous close. Even mid-tier IT firms — Mindtree, L&T Infotech, Happiest Minds, Tech Mahindra rallied to hit record highs on both BSE and NSE after analysts upgraded their third quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3 FY21).

Motilal Oswal said that Infosys was one of the fastest, and the most consistent wealth creators between 
1995-2020. The deal wins by Wipro and Infosys, according to the brokerage, will be pivotal in increasing their penetration in Europe, which has historically lagged the US in outsourcing adoption. The deal wins also reinforces a positive stance on the IT services industry.  “Despite rich valuations, we remain positive on the sector alluding to the multi-year growth cycle awaiting the sector,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT stocks Wipro
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp