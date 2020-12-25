STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart implements large-scale board restructuring

While Flipkart hasn’t officially announced IPO plans for IPO, there have been reports that Walmart may list it in the United States. 

Published: 25th December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest e-commerce player Flipkart has made big changes in its board structure amidst reports that the Walmart-owned company is considering an IPO as early as next year. Flipkart will be inducting Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and three new members in its board—HDFC Vice Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry, and two new directors from Walmart: Suresh Kumar and Leigh Hopkins. 

“I am also honoured to have been invited to join the board from next year, and along with both the existing and new directors, look forward to supporting Flipkart’s next steps and growth journey,” Krishnamurthy said. Kumar is Walmart’s global Chief Technology Officer as well as Chief Development Officer, while Hopkins is Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development for Walmart International.

Krishnamurthy, in an email to employees, said that the new year will see some changes to its board as four of its current directors will be stepping down after steering the company through the first two years after Walmart’s investment.

These include Rajesh Magow, Rohit Bhagat, Steuart Walton and Dirk van den Berghe. Krishnamurthy also said that Bhagat has agreed to become the chair of the PhonePe board. “Because of PhonePe’s significant scale and growth potential, we have requested Rohit to entirely focus on this role,” he said. While Flipkart hasn’t officially announced IPO plans for IPO, there have been reports that Walmart may list it in the United States. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart IPO
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp