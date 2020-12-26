India’s job market on road to recovery post pandemic onslaught

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : India’s job market is on a road to recovery with experts forecasting a major uptick in hirings, salary increments and promotion cycles next year.

According to a recent Linkedin workforce index survey, which quizzed 1,000 workers every two weeks since April, the optimism in the job market has gradually returned.

The survey said that the job security score of employees stood at +54, up from +51 a month ago and +43 in September, on a scale of -100 to +100.

Anilkumar Singh, Head of Talent Acquisition–India, Capgemini Told this publication that as Covid-19 led businesses ramp up their digital transformation, the demand for skilled professionals in new age technologies is expected to rise.

“The hiring outlook looks positive in coming year as businesses are transforming to be more agile,.. we will see a positive trend of demand in new age technologies like digital, cloud, data management and cyber security,” Singh said.

Freshers are expected to have the edge. Fresheresworld. com, recorded a 55% jump in freshers job postings, a 55% jump since September.

There is also a 1.45-fold jump in new registrations indicating recovery in the interest to hire freshers.

Kaushik Banerjee, VP and head, Freshersworld.com said that there has been a 300% increase in the hiring activity of freshers in the past 3 months.