STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COAI says telecom industry financially stressed; seeks government support on key challenges

Like any other sector, the telecom industry too was impacted by the pandemic with a sharp fall in the number of subscribers in March and April.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom industry, which facilitated wide-spread digital adoption during the pandemic, continues to be financially stressed and seeks government support on issues like liquidity, rationalisation of levies, AGR and spectrum pricing, according to COAI.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), in its outlook for 2021, said 5G launch is expected in the later part of the year.

The technology is poised to open up a plethora of possibilities in the context of business models, better education, healthcare, smart cities, smart manufacturing, and intelligent logistics, S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI said in a statement.

"However, industry continues to be financially stressed and we seek the support of the government in enabling the industry to truly play its role as an enabler of horizontal growth and a boost to the nation's economy," Kochhar said.

Listing out the top challenges faced by its member telecom companies, COAI said these relate to liquidity, rationalisation of the regulatory levies, Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issues, spectrum pricing, Right of Way (RoW) rules, and cell tower radiation.

"COAI has been pressing the government and TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) on these," Kochhar added.

Like any other sector, the telecom industry too was impacted by the pandemic with a sharp fall in the number of subscribers in March and April.

However, as business and individuals adopted digital ways, telecom industry emerged as a "saviour".

Many telecom players have benefitted from a surge in the traffic of data and voice, due to which the telecom sector is performing well as compared to other infrastructure sub-sectors, he said.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year through June, customer spending on voice and data services increased 16.6 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 35,642 crore (USD 4.80 billion).

The growth of data services was primarily triggered by the use of over-the-top or OTT platforms for voice communications, chat, online meetings, webinars, entertainment, among others.

"With the focus on AtmaNirbhar Bharat, revenue from the telecom equipment sector is expected to grow to USD 26.38 billion by 2020," said the industry body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

"The number of internet subscribers in the country is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and overall IP traffic (Internet Protocol traffic or web traffic) is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 per cent by 2021," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom industry COAI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp