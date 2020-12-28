STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domestic auto sales, updates on virus strain to drive stock markets 

Experts also say that the equity markets may witness volatility due to the monthly derivative expiries. 

Published: 28th December 2020 09:53 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic automobile sales reports and major global trends , such as updates on the new virus strain and progress on the vaccination front, is likely to drive domestic stock exchanges this week, according to brokerages. Experts also say that the equity markets may witness volatility due to the monthly derivative expiries. 

“Going ahead, market is likely to maintain its positive momentum on the back of abundant liquidity, effective vaccine rollout and Brexit deal. The UK reached a historic trade deal with the European Union. However, emerging risk pertaining to new coronavirus strain in many parts of Europe may limit upside. The monthly F&O expiry could add to the volatility,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Britain clinched a historic deal with the European Union on Thursday after both sides managed to thrash out a post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) just days before the December 31 deadline. “For the week ahead, concerns regarding fresh cases of the virus will remain in the limelight along with development on Brexit deal.

Investors should stay focused on quality sectors and counters and also watch at the trend of FII inflows, which is the main factor of the recent rally. No eventful data and announcements are expected this week,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.  Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said that investors should keep a watch on the UK virus situation and progress on vaccination. During the holiday-truncated last week, the BSE Sensex rose 0.02 per cent.

