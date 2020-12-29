STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS shares hit all-time high, 35 per cent up in 2020

The shares of the IT companies are on a record breaking spree after Infosys and Wipro announced large deal wins.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) traded at an all-time high on NSE at Rs 2,932 per share, a 0.78 per cent increase from its previous close of Rs 2909.3. Shares of TCS rallied 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,949 a 52-week high during the intra-day trade on Monday. Total market capitalization of TCS on NSE was Rs 11.03 lakh crore. 

The shares of the IT companies are on a record breaking spree after Infosys and Wipro announced large deal wins. TCS, also the largest IT services company, had earlier announced a Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan for 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at Rs 3,000 per share, which will close on January 1, 2021. 

TCS, CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan during the previous earnings said that the company has a healthy mix of small and large deal pipeline which stood at $8.6 billion for the quarter.  The stocks of IT peers like Wipro, Infosys were also rallying on S&P, BSE Index and Nifty NSE. Infosys stock was trading at Rs 1240, a 0.3 per cent high and Wipro shares was recorded at Rs 382 , a 0.17 per cent increase from the previous close. Analysts have upgraded their earnings guidance for the top four IT service providers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services NSE TCS shares
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp