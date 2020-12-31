Gold gains Rs 235; silver jumps Rs 273

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices gained Rs 235 to Rs 49,675 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,440 per 10 gram. Silver also went up by Rs 273 to Rs 67,983 per kilogram from Rs 67,710 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,894 per ounce and USD 26.52 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues. Worries over economic recovery on pandemic fears have supported bullion prices to trade firm limiting downside," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.