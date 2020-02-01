Brinc India, Kerala Startup Mission calls applications for Rs 1.79 crore grant to startups in IoT
The scheme will make Brinc eligible for holding 12.15 per cent to 22.42 per cent of the startup’s shares.
Published: 01st February 2020 01:54 AM | Last Updated: 01st February 2020 01:54 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Brinc India has called for applications from companies in the fields of hardware and IoT (internet of things) for a total grant of Rs 1.79 crore (USD 250,000) for each selected startup from across the country.
Rolled out in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Maker Village, the grant has a history of having helped two firms incubated in the Maker Village, which is the country’s largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM facility. Startups can apply before February 15 on the website http://bit.ly/2M2MVF4.
The programme is dedicated to only Indian startups. The grants will come to select startups in three instalments: Rs 28,55,820 (for initial development and market value estimation, Rs 57,11,640 (last-stage development and market-oriented design) and Rs 92,81,415 (to enter market in small batches), respectively.
The scheme will make Brinc eligible for holding 12.15 per cent to 22.42 per cent of the startup’s shares. The scheme also provides for expert advice, facilitating cooperation with investment establishments and training besides enabling making of models from ideas and their marketing.
Parameters
-
Startup focused on creating a product that fits within one of the Hardware & IoT investment categories.
-
Must have a working prototype or show technical capabilities of being able to produce the product.
-
At least 2 co-founders with relevant industry experience.
-
Scalable business model with high-growth potential.
-
Startups successfully accepted into the accelerator programme will need to have at least one member of the team to be in Kochi