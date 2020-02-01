Home Business

BSNL, MTNL to get Rs 37,640 crore from government in FY21

The government will infuse Rs 14,115 crore in BSNL and Rs 6,295 crore in MTNL for 4G spectrum.

Published: 01st February 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL will get fund infusion of around Rs 37,640 crore mainly for 4G spectrum and implementation of voluntary retirement scheme, according to Budget document 2020-21.

The government will infuse Rs 14,115 crore in BSNL and Rs 6,295 crore in MTNL for 4G spectrum.

Besides, Rs 2,541 crore and Rs 1,133 crore will be provided to BSNL and MTNL, respectively as grant in aid for payment of GST.

MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in loss since 2010.

The total debt on both the companies is at Rs 40,000 crore, of which half of the liability is on MTNL alone.

The capital infusion for 4G spectrum will help the debt-ridden PSUs to compete with private sector players who have rolled out pan-India 4G services.

Both the firms will get Rs 9,889.65 crore cumulatively for ex-gratia payment for voluntarily retiring employees and Rs 3,294.77 crore for implementing voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

Over 78,300 BSNL employees and 14,378 at MTNL have opted for VRS.

MTNL will also get financial support of Rs 372 crore on account of minimum alternate tax, refund of CDMA spectrum, payment of interest on MTNL Bonds and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service.

Besides, state-owned telecom manufacturing unit Indian Telephone Industries Ltd will get fund infusion of Rs 405 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL MTNL
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Tributes poured in for astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary on Saturday (February 1). Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the first Indian woman in space. (File Photo | AFP)
Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the first Indian woman in space
Does the budget math add up? What is the impact? And will it rev up an economy in the throes of a slowdown? Here is all you need to know.
What's cheaper and what's costlier: All you need to know about Union Budget 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp