Home Business

Rs 22,000 crore outlay for power, renewable energy sector in FY21

Pre-paid smart meters save cost of manual metering, billing and collection and improve efficiency of this public service.

Published: 01st February 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

power sector

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday proposed a Rs 22,000 crore outlay for renewables and power sector in 2020-21 for realising its goal of 24X7 electricity for all and providing freedom to consumers to choose service provider and tariff.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2020-21 urged all states to convert the conventional electricity meters into pre-paid smart meters in next three years so as to provide consumers a choice of service providers and rate of electricity.

Pre-paid smart meters save cost of manual metering, billing and collection and improve efficiency of this public service.

Last month, the power ministry asked states to reduce power tariff of consumers having smart metres.

"I propose to provide Rs 22,000 crore for power and renewable for 2020-21," said Sitharaman in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

She was of the view that taking electricity to all households was the major success of the government.

She was referring to Saubhagya scheme under which 2.66 crore families were provided electricity connection.

At present, except some households in difficult areas and Maoist-hit districts, power connection has been provided to all willing households.

BUDGET LIVE | FM announces tax cuts, big spending push and an LIC stake sale!

The minister also proposed to provide Rs 4,400 crore for a programme to ensure cleaner air in cities with population of over one million by measures such as shutting down older thermal power plants.

She told the House that the land of the shut down thermal power plants can be used for alternate purposes.

She also said the environment ministry would notify parameters for providing benefits to states opting for the scheme.

All those thermal power plants whose emissions are more than pre-set level can be closed down by states.

She also talked about the stress of discoms but did not specifically mention about any new or revised scheme for revival of debt-laded power distribution utilities in the country.

Earlier this week, Power Minister R K Singh said an improved version of UDAY, meant for revival of discoms and ensuring 24X7 power, maybe announced in Union Budget for 2020-21.

ALSO READ: Government to bring new education policy; allocates Rs 99,300 crore for sector

"We asked for a new (UDAY) scheme. We had discussions with the finance ministry. I am optimistic that the new scheme will find a place in Budget," Singh had said.

The power minister had also said, "it would be great if the scheme finds a place in Budget because it will address the requirements of the distribution companies (discoms) for ensuring 24X7 power supply."

The government launched Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November 2015 to bring about the operational and financial turnaround of debt-laden discoms.

ALSO READ: Budget 2020 provides additional Rs 69,000 crore for health sector

Singh had also indicated that unlike the earlier practice of having multiple schemes, the Centre would channelise all efforts through one scheme, and states would have to reduce the losses of discoms to get all the benefits.

The Centre is contemplating to combine the features of UDAY, Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) under an umbrella programme.

The power minister had also said UDAY was not a failure as losses of all discoms were reduced to around 18 per cent from 22 per cent in the three-year turnaround period against the targeted 15 per cent in the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget 2020 budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman power sector renewable energy
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp