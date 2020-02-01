Home Business

What's cheaper and what's costlier: Here's how Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget will affect you

Here's a list of imported items that will become costlier following the announcements in the Budget

Published: 01st February 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Various nuts and dry fruits on display at Khari Baoli market in New Delhi

Nuts and dry fruits on display at Khari Baoli market in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of items including cigarettes and chewing tobacco along with imported products like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to a hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

On the other hand, newsprint, sports goods and microphones will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a reduction in duties on these items in the Budget for 2020-21.

Here's a list of imported items that will become costlier following the announcements in the Budget:

  • Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter

  • Whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato

  • Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein

  • Walnuts (shelled)

  • Footwear, shavers, hair clippers, hair-removing appliances

  • Tableware, kitchenware, water filters, glassware

  • Household articles of porcelain or china

  • Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones

  • Padlocks

  • Hand sieves and hand riddles

  • Combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers

  • Table fans, ceiling fans and pedestal fans

  • Portable blowers

  • Water heaters and immersion heaters

  • Hair dryers, hand drying apparatus and electric irons

  • Food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters

  • Coffee and tea makers and toasters

  • Electro-thermic fluid heaters, devices for repelling insects and electric heating resistors

  • Furniture, lamps and lighting fittings

  • Toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, gongs, statuettes, trophies

  • Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phones, display panel and touch assembly, fingerprint readers for use in cellular mobile phones

  • The government has proposed to hike the excise duty on cigarettes, hookah, chewing tobacco, jarda scented tobacco and tobacco extracts and essence.

The government has proposed to reduce the customs duty on the import of the following items:

  • Pure-bred breeding horses

  • Newsprint C

  • Sports goods

  • Microphones

  • Electric vehicles

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2020
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp