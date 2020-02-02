Home Business

Union Budget 2020 goes long on delivery, short on stimulus

Though Income Tax rates saw a cut, exemptions won’t apply to the fiscal deficit whose target has been relaxed to 3.5 per cent of GDP.

Published: 02nd February 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents at the Parliament House

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents at the Parliament House. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury & Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s much-awaited Budget succeeded in disappointing the stock markets, economic pundits and the common man as it neither delivered the reforms to revive the economy nor put money in the pockets of the masses. Economists had been urging the government to spend big on social, rural and infrastructure sectors to create jobs and demand for goods, which could, in turn, bolster the slowing economy.

However, the Budget shows the government's total expenditure will go up only a modest 9 per cent in 2020-21. The increase ranges from 2.14 per cent to 6 per cent for vital growth sectors such as agriculture, rural development to social welfare.

ALSO READ: On budget Saturday, Nirmala 'middle path' Sitharaman comes to the fore

With retail inflation ranging over 7 per cent in December, this could mean a negative growth in outlay in many sectors. "What we find is a Budget long on speech and short on substance," said M Govinda Rao, former member, PM’s Economic Advisory Council. "We do not see either consumption or investment demand reviving with this Budget," he added. 

Low consumer demand has seen India’s factories idle away more than a quarter of their production capacities. Annual bank credit growth, too, has moderated from 12.9 per cent in April 2019 to just 7.1 per cent as on December 20, 2019.

ALSO READ: Fiscal deficit challenge for Finance Minister

"The Budget doesn’t seem to have a clear vision to resolve the economic crisis. While we need a capital spending of Rs 25 lakh crore a year, the government’s capital outlay is just Rs 4.12 lakh crore," said Arun Kumar, Malcolm Adiseshiah Chair, Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi. 

Although the government promised an optional new personal income tax regime, which could notionally cost it Rs 40,000 crore by way of forgone taxes, analysts said most tax-payers may prefer the older tax structure.

ALSO READ: Budget with 20:20 vision for future

The re-jigged tax slabs and seemingly reduced taxes in the new voluntary tax regime come with caveats that make taxpayers ineligible for a long list of exemptions including standard deduction and tax set-offs for long term savings, insurance, etc. Analysts believe this could mean taxpayers would, in most cases, lose out by migrating to the new regime.  

This, despite the FM promising at the beginning of her speech that the Budget is to boost people’s income and enhance their purchasing power. While the government promised to raise the insurance cover on bank deposits from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, it might not impress many as it comes amid coop bank collapses.

ALSO READ: A speech that leaves the economy wondering

Top officials pointed out that Sitharaman was possibly constrained by the fact that India’s public debt has been rising, putting pressure on public finances by way of increased interest payment, slated to go up from Rs 5.82 lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs 7.08 lakh crore in 2020-21. "Even with these figures, the fiscal deficit is being relaxed by a half-a-per cent to 3.5 per cent of GDP," said the officials, adding "More relaxations beyond the FRBM Act could reduce India’s sovereign debt rating globally."

The government also doubled its disinvestment target to Rs 2.1 lakh crore by promising to sell shares of the state-run Life Insurance Corporation. Many analysts believe even the relaxed fiscal deficit target is difficult to meet given the continuing trend of shortfalls in tax and other revenue streams. 

Longest Budget speech

FM Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha that had already gone on for a record 160 minutes, as she felt unwell. Two pages of her speech were left unread. She broke her own record of 137 minutes set in the July 2019 budget speech.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2020 Union budget 2020 budget budget Nirmala Sitharaman Budget speech 2020 Budget stimulus
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp