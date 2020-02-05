Home Business

Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!

The move comes at a time when prices of major appliances such as refrigerators, for instance, have already increased this year as a result of new energy efficiency norms

Published: 05th February 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Customs will have to pay at least 10 per cent more for imported footwear, kitchen appliances and shell out Rs 500-700 more on air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators with the Union Budget raising basic customs duty to as much as 100 per cent on some of them to encourage local producers.

The move comes at a time when prices of major appliances such as refrigerators, for instance, have already increased this year as a result of new energy efficiency norms.

“The duty increase on certain components like compressors and motors and in some cases on finished goods, will help further develop the manufacturing ecosystem in India in the long run, but could result in some price hike in short term on products like refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, washing machines and air purifier,” said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi, who is also the business head and executive vice-president of Godrej Appliances.

The net impact of the 2.5 per cent increase in customs duty on components will be a few hundred rupees, he added.

A disappointed Ikea, the world’s largest furniture retailer, said it was evaluating the impact of the move to raise import taxes on a host of products, from furniture to kitchenware, on its overall business in India. “Ikea is disappointed with the customs duty hike, which impacts furniture and other home furnishing categories,” said Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India. Duties were doubled to 20 per cent on various types of kitchenware, while furniture items would now attract 25 per cent customs duties, from 20 per cent earlier.

The Swedish retailer, who has been rapidly shoring up presence in India, imports about 75 per cent of its products and also sells a sizeable portion of toys on which customs duties have been raised by 40 per cent. However, some retailers have opined that “only few components are being made in China while a bulk are being imported from countries with which India has free trade pacts”.

This means importers will be able to absorb the cost with minimal impact on consumers,” said a senior executive of a leading retailer. Similarly, prices of imported footwear may also go up by at least 10 per cent. Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly said about 70 per cent of the footwear sold by it is imported. “We don’t have the kind of technologies, expertise and skills required to manufacture high-end shoes in India. So ultimately, it will impact consumers as prices will go up by at least 10 per cent.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget Union budget 2020 Budget Budget 2020
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp