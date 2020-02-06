Home Business

India's rice exports likely to dip by 18-20 per cent in FY20: Report

The report further noted that rice being a kharif crop (August - November) shows a clear seasonal pattern in exports as well.

Published: 06th February 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers arrange rice bags at a godown.

Labourers arrange rice bags at a godown. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's rice exports is expected to witness around 20 per cent decline this fiscal, due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tighter trade norms, a report said on Thursday.

According to a report by the US-based trade finance company Drip Capital, export of rice has witnessed a significant decline across the world owing to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East -- one of the biggest export market.

Following this, India's rice exports is likely to go down by 18-20 per cent in 2019-20, the report said. "Exports so far are looking bleak with Iran, the biggest export market, seeing a 22 per cent fall in shipments.

Other export markets like the UAE (33 per cent), Nepal (23 per cent), Yemen (2 per cent), Senegal (90 per cent) and Bangladesh (94 per cent) have also seen a fall in rice shipments from India," Drip Capital co-founder and co-CEO Pushkar Mukewar said.

On the other hand, exports to certain nations defied the broader trend and registered an increase.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a 4 per cent rise, while for Iraq it was 10 per cent, Benin (8 per cent) and the USA (4 per cent), he added.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that Haryana is the top basmati rice exporting state in the country with an annual growth of 3 per cent between FY16 to FY19.

The state has shipped USD 2,410 million in FY19 alone. Gujarat is second biggest exporting state with shipments of USD 1,106 million in FY19.

Other major contributing states are Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the report said.

The report further noted that rice being a kharif crop (August - November) shows a clear seasonal pattern in exports as well.

The four months post-harvest (December - March) see over 40 per cent of annual exports compared to the rest of the year, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp