Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman tables ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill to provide resolution for disputed tax cases

This will not be an open-ended scheme and can be availed only for a limited time. Those who avail this scheme after March 31, 2020 will have to pay some additional amount.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After announcing a scheme in her Budget speech to resolve pending Direct Tax cases, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ (no dispute but trust) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to provide resolution for disputed tax cases worth  Rs 9.32 lakh crore.

Under the scheme, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020 and get complete waiver of interest and penalty.

Further, the appeal may also be against the tax determined on defaults in respect of tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS).

The scheme details mention that once the taxpayer avails to resolve the dispute with the tax authority under this scheme then the amount payable shall be considered final and such cases will not be reopened in any other proceeding under the Income-Tax Act.

However, the bill will not be applicable in a case where the prosecution has been instituted on or before the date of filing of declaration and relating to any undisclosed income from a source located outside India or an undisclosed asset located outside India.

This will not be an open-ended scheme and can be availed only for a limited time. Those who avail this scheme after March 31, 2020, will have to pay some additional amount. The scheme will remain open till June 30, 2020. 

Introducing the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill 2020, the minister said this bill aimed to resolve disputed tax and related matters and emphasised on trust-building.

The finance minister added that the proposed bill will come into force on the date it receives the assent of the president.

Under the scheme

  • Taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due to taxes by March 31, 2020 and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.
  • The appeal may also be against the tax determined on defaults in respect of tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS).
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill 2020 Vivad se Vishwas Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp