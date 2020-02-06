Home Business

Samsung aims to top in air-conditioner segment by 2022

Aiming to reach at the top spot in room air-conditioner (AC) segment by 2022, Samsung has chalked out a slew of measures to achieve its goal.

Published: 06th February 2020

Samsung

Samsung (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to reach at the top spot in-room air-conditioner (AC) segment by 2022, Samsung has chalked out a slew of measures to achieve its goal.

From increasing the number of sales outlets across India from existing 9,000 to 14,000 to opening 300 exclusive AC stores, the company has lined up a series of plans to enhance its reach among customers.

Ankur Kapoor, deputy general manager, consumer electronics business, Samsung India, said the recently launched 40 new models of ACs have received a good response and have helped in boosting sales.

Along with this, the company is also working to ensure better services to its customers by strengthening its centres and hiring more engineers. Kapoor said the company will focus on creating more markets in tier II and tier III cities.

In Tamil Nadu, which contributes 14 per cent to its total AC business, the company will aggressively focus on doubling up its business.

At least 30 exclusive stores providing unified sales and service experience for room and system AC will be opened in Tamil Nadu in this year. 

Samsung is increasing the number of stores in the state that sell Samsung ACs from 550 in 2019 to over 1,000 in 2020, adding new partners in the state to strengthen and expand the business. 

The company has doubled its AC installation team in the state to provide timely and best-in-class services to consumers. 

