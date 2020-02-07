Home Business

Electric two-wheelers look to make a lasting impression

Published: 07th February 2020 11:42 AM

Electric two-wheeler at the auto expo. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Given that most traditional two-wheeler manufacturers decided against participating in this year’s Auto Expo, electric two-wheeler players decided to cash in on the opportunity and showcased multiple models and prototypes.  On the second day of the Expo, Piaggio, Okinawa and EeVe unveiled their electric products with demand for the same expected to skyrocket in the years to come.

Italian manufacturer Piaggio unveiled its electric scooter, Vespa Elettrica, and said that the company would develop a new electric scooter, made specifically for the Indian market, soon.

“With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system, Piaggio India is in the process of introducing innovative electric-mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind. We are exploring multiple platforms for designing electric-mobility solutions for India,” Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said. Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa unveiled the maxi-scooter Cruiser prototype at the Expo and said it plans to almost double its sales to around one lakh units in the next two years and expand its sales network to around 600 dealers.

The prototype maxi-scooter Cruiser features a 4 kWh lithium-ion and detachable battery and offers a charging time of 2-3 hours. The company claims it can clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 km on a single charge. Odisha-based electric two-wheeler start-up EeVe unveiled two products, Tesero and Forseti at the Expo.

Tesoro, an e-bike, and Forseti, a retro e-scooter are expected to hit Indian roads by June 2020. “The Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and I am confident that our latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers,” said Harsh Didwania, Co-Founder and Director.

